AEye and other automotive sensor technology providers to collaborate with Japanese companies
Dec. 01, 2022 8:35 AM ETLIDRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AEye (LIDR), Owl Autonomous Imaging (Owl AI), and GPR to collaborate with Japanese automotive industry executives and present the latest solutions in automotive sensing and transportation technologies
- AEye is the creator of 4Sight, an adaptive lidar platform for vehicle autonomy, ADAS and industrial applications. The platform gives OEMs a single future-proof, software-definable solution that facilitates the release of new industry-advancing applications across the scale of autonomy - one product for a diverse range of applications.
- Owl AI is focused on its ability to bring 3D thermal ranging technology onto roadways across the globe.
- GPR enables safe autonomous driving in a range of challenging conditions, including snow, rain, fog, or when lane markings are poor, by mapping and tracking to the road’s subsurface with Ground Positioning Radar.
“Japanese automakers and suppliers have been at the forefront of safety and reliability for a long time, and we’re excited that Ground Positioning Radar™ will be a part of that by delivering a positioning system that works in even the toughest on- and off-road conditions,” said Tarik Bolat, CEO and co-founder of GPR.
