Midwest Energy Emissions signs another technology license agreement with significant utility

Dec. 01, 2022 8:36 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) signs a five-year license agreement with a utility in the Southwest to provide a non-exclusive license to certain of the company's patents for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plants.
  • The licensed patents relate to company’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.
  • The agreement includes an annual sum to be paid to the company for use of the its’s patented processes for mercury emissions capture.

  • “With more stringent EPA regulations expected for the coal-fired industry, utilization of ME2C’s highly effective technologies is more important than ever. Coal continues to be a strong component of U.S. energy production, and we expect this to increase over the next couple of years,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer

