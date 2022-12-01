Midwest Energy Emissions signs another technology license agreement with significant utility
Dec. 01, 2022 8:36 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) signs a five-year license agreement with a utility in the Southwest to provide a non-exclusive license to certain of the company's patents for use in connection with the utility’s coal-fired power plants.
- The licensed patents relate to company’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.
- The agreement includes an annual sum to be paid to the company for use of the its’s patented processes for mercury emissions capture.
“With more stringent EPA regulations expected for the coal-fired industry, utilization of ME2C’s highly effective technologies is more important than ever. Coal continues to be a strong component of U.S. energy production, and we expect this to increase over the next couple of years,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer
