Pfizer, Roivant launch subsidiary focused on ulcerative colitis

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has taken a 25% equity position in a newly formed entity called Vant, a subsidiary of U.K.-based biotech Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) which will be focused on the development of ulcerative colitis (UC) candidate RVT-3101, the companies announced Thursday.
  • A fully human monoclonal antibody targeting a molecule called TL1A, RVT-3101, is currently undergoing a Phase 2b global study involving 245 adults with moderate to severe UC, with final results expected in H1 2023
  • Per the terms, Vant will fund the global development of RVT-3101 for UC and other inflammatory/ fibrotic diseases and hold commercial rights for the treatment in the U.S. and Japan.
  • Pfizer (PFE) will represent Vant board and keep commercial rights for RVT-3101 outside the U.S. and Japan.
  • Additionally, Vant has the exclusive option to partner with Pfizer (PFE) for another TL1A-directed antibody which recently entered Phase 1 studies.
  • In June, Pfizer (PFE) and Roivant Sciences (ROIV) announced the launch of a similar arrangement focused on autoimmune diseases.

