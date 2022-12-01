WoodsideEnergy (NYSE:WDS) -1.9% pre-market Thursday after its free cash flow outlook for the next few years raised alarm among analysts about future dividend payouts.

Woodside (WDS) indicated at an investors day presentation that free cash flow would fall from more than $6B in 2022 to well below $2B in 2023 and exceed this year's level only after 2026, while CEO Meg O'Neill reiterated the company's commitment to pay to shareholders at least 50% of net profit after tax.

Analysts are forecasting ~$4B/year in payouts over the next few years, which some say would use up free cash flow and potentially leave no room for growth projects such as the Trion oil project off Mexico, estimated to cost $6B-$8B.

Woodside (WDS) said it aims to be in a position to make a final investment decision on Trion next year, while also targeting an FID on the H2OK hydrogen project in the U.S. next year.

The company expects to start producing natural gas from its integrated Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 project in Western Australia in 2026, although O'Neill is concerned about a slowdown in receiving environmental approvals after a court overturned a drilling permit for rival Santos' Barossa project.

Earlier this week, Woodside (WDS) said it expects to produce 180M-190M boe next year.