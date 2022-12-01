Splunk announces five-year extension of collaboration agreement with AWS
Dec. 01, 2022 8:29 AM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has announced a five-year extension of its Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services.
- During AWS re:Invent 2022, Splunk was also named the ISV Partner of the Year in North America at the 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards and revealed a public preview of the Splunk Add-on for Amazon Security Lake.
- “For 10 years we have been better together, and we look forward to helping organizations worldwide solve their most significant business data challenges. This work would not have been possible without the long-standing strategic collaboration between our organizations," said Gretchen O’Hara, VP, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk.
- SPLK +8.46% premarket to $84.25.
Comments