7 stocks to watch on Thursday: Salesforce, Snowflake, Kroger and more

Stocks were generally treading water in Thursday's premarket action. This followed an intense rally the previous session, inspired by less-hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Here are some stocks to watch on Thursday:

Salesforce ( NYSE: CRM quarterly results and the announcement of a major leadership change. Shares dropped 7%. The business software provider said co-CEO Bret Taylor will leave the company, effective Jan. 31. Marc Benioff, company founder and co-CEO, will become the sole chief executive. In terms of earnings, CRM reported Q3 results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Snowflake (SNOW) also showed premarket weakness, slumping about 6% amid a prediction of slowing revenue growth. The data warehousing company beat estimates in Q3. For Q4, the firm predicted product revenue growth of 49%-50%, compared to a 67% growth rate seen in Q3.

Kroger (KR) received a premarket boost on better-than-expected earnings news. The grocery store chain reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.88, topping estimates by $0.06. Revenue rose 7% to $34.2B, exceeding analysts' consensus by $280M. The stock advanced nearly 5% before the opening bell.

Dollar General (DG) dropped 5% in premarket action after the company missed projections with its Q3 profit. Meanwhile, revenue rose 12% to $9.5B, with same-store sales growth of 6.8%. The low-price retailer also gave a cautious forecast, targeting Q4 earnings of $3.15-$3.30 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.67.

Earnings news gave a lift to Five Below (FIVE). Shares surged 9% in premarket trading after surpassing estimates with its Q3 results and raising its full-year guidance.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell. The company is expected to earn $0.59 per share on revenue that is projected to rise nearly 29% from last year to reach $1.56B.

Zscaler (ZS) is also slated to announce its results in the post-market period. The figures follow a disappointing report released earlier this week by CrowdStrike (CRWD). ZS is expected to earn $0.26 per share on revenue of $341M.

