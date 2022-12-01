7 stocks to watch on Thursday: Salesforce, Snowflake, Kroger and more
Dec. 01, 2022 8:45 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)DG, MRVL, KR, FIVE, CRWD, ZS, SNOWBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
Stocks were generally treading water in Thursday's premarket action. This followed an intense rally the previous session, inspired by less-hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Here are some stocks to watch on Thursday:
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) lost ground in premarket trading following the release of the company's quarterly results and the announcement of a major leadership change. Shares dropped 7%. The business software provider said co-CEO Bret Taylor will leave the company, effective Jan. 31. Marc Benioff, company founder and co-CEO, will become the sole chief executive. In terms of earnings, CRM reported Q3 results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
- Snowflake (SNOW) also showed premarket weakness, slumping about 6% amid a prediction of slowing revenue growth. The data warehousing company beat estimates in Q3. For Q4, the firm predicted product revenue growth of 49%-50%, compared to a 67% growth rate seen in Q3.
- Kroger (KR) received a premarket boost on better-than-expected earnings news. The grocery store chain reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.88, topping estimates by $0.06. Revenue rose 7% to $34.2B, exceeding analysts' consensus by $280M. The stock advanced nearly 5% before the opening bell.
- Dollar General (DG) dropped 5% in premarket action after the company missed projections with its Q3 profit. Meanwhile, revenue rose 12% to $9.5B, with same-store sales growth of 6.8%. The low-price retailer also gave a cautious forecast, targeting Q4 earnings of $3.15-$3.30 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.67.
- Earnings news gave a lift to Five Below (FIVE). Shares surged 9% in premarket trading after surpassing estimates with its Q3 results and raising its full-year guidance.
- Marvell Technology (MRVL) is scheduled to report quarterly results after the closing bell. The company is expected to earn $0.59 per share on revenue that is projected to rise nearly 29% from last year to reach $1.56B.
- Zscaler (ZS) is also slated to announce its results in the post-market period. The figures follow a disappointing report released earlier this week by CrowdStrike (CRWD). ZS is expected to earn $0.26 per share on revenue of $341M.
Following up on Powell's recent speech, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Colorado Wealth Management Fund argues that "inflation died over the last several months."
