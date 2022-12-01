Cenntro Electric launches six EV centers globally
Dec. 01, 2022 8:46 AM ETCenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) has launched six EV centers in support of its global distribution system expansion in Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, Morocco, and the Dominican Republic.
- Building on its first EV center in Dusseldorf, Germany, the new facilities will serve as hubs for the company's distribution network which will support sales, deliveries, and aftermarket sales. The centers will also provide marketing, technical, logistical, and after-market support for the firm's regional dealers, strategic partners and customers.
- CENN shares are up 2% premarket
