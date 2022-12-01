KnowBe4 and Netskope join hands for new SecurityCoach integration
Dec. 01, 2022 8:50 AM ETKNBEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- KnowBe4 (KNBE) announced that its new SecurityCoach product now integrates with Netskope.
- The two security organizations have collaborated together to help reduce risky behavior with product integration to support real-time security coaching of users.
- SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior.
- "Netskope provides targeted insights to KnowBe4 that can be used to give actionable coaching to end users. KnowBe4's large library of curated coaching modules together with Netskope's actionable user specific insight on their activity in the cloud can build a real time zero trust system for our shared clients." Andrew Horwitz, VP of Technology Alliances at Netskope.
