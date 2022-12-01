Top 10 ETF inflow leaders for November

In the month of November, the top ten exchange traded funds that garnered the most significant amount of investor capital together accumulated over $20B. Within the grouping included multiple fixed income funds and at the top of the list was the world’s fifth-largest ETF which tracks the Nasdaq 100 stocks.

As November brought gains to the broader Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), S&P 500 (SP500), and Dow (DJI), the ten funds together attracted $23.29B throughout the course of the month.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF fund flow leaders through the month of November:

Top ten ETF Inflow Leaders:

No. 10: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) +$1.29B

No. 9: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) +$1.37B

No. 8: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) +$1.47B

No. 7: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) +$1.56B

No. 6: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) +$1.60B

No. 5: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) +$2.78B

No. 4: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) +$2.03B

No. 3: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) +$2.33B

No. 2: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) +$4.36B

No. 1: Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) +$4.50B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: MUB -8.5%, RSP -8.6%, JEPI -9.7%, SCHD -2.3%, ACWI -15.6%, IWM -16.8%, VTEB -9.2%, VCSH -6.9%, HYG -13%, and QQQ -26.9%.

In broader market news, the S&P 500 finished out the month of November on a high, as the index pushed above its 200-day moving average.