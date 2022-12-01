Top 10 ETF inflow leaders for November

Dec. 01, 2022 9:06 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), HYG, SCHD, IWMRSP, MUB, ACWI, VCSH, VTEB, SP500, COMP.IND, DJI, JEPIBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Dollar"s ETF

TimArbaev

In the month of November, the top ten exchange traded funds that garnered the most significant amount of investor capital together accumulated over $20B. Within the grouping included multiple fixed income funds and at the top of the list was the world’s fifth-largest ETF which tracks the Nasdaq 100 stocks.

As November brought gains to the broader Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), S&P 500 (SP500), and Dow (DJI), the ten funds together attracted $23.29B throughout the course of the month.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF fund flow leaders through the month of November:

Top ten ETF Inflow Leaders:

No. 10: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) +$1.29B

No. 9: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) +$1.37B

No. 8: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) +$1.47B

No. 7: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) +$1.56B

No. 6: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) +$1.60B

No. 5: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) +$2.78B

No. 4: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) +$2.03B

No. 3: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) +$2.33B

No. 2: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) +$4.36B

No. 1: Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) +$4.50B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: MUB -8.5%, RSP -8.6%, JEPI -9.7%, SCHD -2.3%, ACWI -15.6%, IWM -16.8%, VTEB -9.2%, VCSH -6.9%, HYG -13%, and QQQ -26.9%.

In broader market news, the S&P 500 finished out the month of November on a high, as the index pushed above its 200-day moving average.

