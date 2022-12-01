Orchard's Libmeldy for rare disorder gets Swissmedic review

Dec. 01, 2022

  • The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) accepted for review Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) application seeking approval of Libmeldy to treat eligible patients with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
  • The company said the Swiss marketing authorization application (MAA) filing was based on the EU MAA for Libmeldy, which was approved by the European Commission in December 2020.
  • The company expects to receive Swissmedic’s assessment report in the first half of 2023.
  • "Swissmedic's validation of the MAA is a key component of our commercial expansion efforts in Europe to secure additional approvals in countries and territories where Libmeldy is not currently authorized," said Orchard's Chief Commercial Officer Braden Parker.
  • MLD is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by accumulation of fats called sulfatides in cells, particularly in the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.

