Orchard's Libmeldy for rare disorder gets Swissmedic review
Dec. 01, 2022 9:00 AM ETOrchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) accepted for review Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) application seeking approval of Libmeldy to treat eligible patients with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
- The company said the Swiss marketing authorization application (MAA) filing was based on the EU MAA for Libmeldy, which was approved by the European Commission in December 2020.
- The company expects to receive Swissmedic’s assessment report in the first half of 2023.
- "Swissmedic's validation of the MAA is a key component of our commercial expansion efforts in Europe to secure additional approvals in countries and territories where Libmeldy is not currently authorized," said Orchard's Chief Commercial Officer Braden Parker.
- MLD is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by accumulation of fats called sulfatides in cells, particularly in the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.
