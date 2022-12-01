Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) said Thursday it signed an agreement with Shell (NYSE:SHEL) that will provide potential access to 360K metric tons of sustainable aviation fuel during 2025-30 to help the airline lower its carbon emissions.

The Irish airline, which operates an average of 3K flights daily, said the memorandum of understanding with Shell (SHEL) covered the equivalent of more than 70K flights from Dublin to Milan, and save as much as 900K metric tons in carbon emissions.

Ryanair (RYAAY) had committed to powering 12.5% of its flights with SAF by 2030, although CEO Michael O'Leary said it would take a "revolution" to meet the target.

The deal follows similar agreements Ryanair (RYAAY) has struck with Finnish biofuel producer Neste and Austrian oil and gas group OMV.

Shell (SHEL) has said it aims for renewable fuel to account for 10% of its global jet sales by 2030.

Earlier this week, Shell (SHEL) agreed to buy Danish biogas producer Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2B.