Victoria’s Secret downgraded at JP Morgan amid margin pressure, softening sales

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares slid in premarket trading on Thursday as disappointing earnings results prompted a downgrade from JP Morgan.

Gross profit declines coupled with softening sales in the third quarter led to shares edging lower in post-market trading on Wednesday, a trend that bled into Thursday morning. Management indicated that sales will continue to contract, guiding to a high-single digit decrease in Q4 sales.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss said the business is “under increased fire” at the moment due to the simultaneous sales and profit declines. The promotional activity necessary to compete as consumers grow more cost-conscious is expected to weigh on the bottom line moving forward.

As such, Boss took his rating from Overweight to Neutral after the earnings result. He also reduced his price target to $43 from a prior $51. Shares fell 3.37% in premarket trading on Thursday.

