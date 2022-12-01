VerifyMe and HP Indigo enter a five-year agreement
Dec. 01, 2022 9:00 AM ETVRMEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- VerifyMe (VRME) together with its subsidiary PeriShip Global has renewed its exclusive ink taggant partnership with HP Indigo for a period of five years.
- Company has entered into an amended agreement with HP Indigo to provide VerifyInk security ink taggants for a line of HP Indigo digital press models.
- A new five-year term commenced on November 21, 2022.
- "We believe the new expanded royalties and commissions embodied in this agreement will drive some new revenue projects to VerifyMe beginning in 2023. We have never received a report of our taggant technology being compromised. We believe it is one of the most effective and vital layers of label and packaging printing technology to prevent counterfeiting for products, credentials, tax stamps, drugs, foods, beverages, voting ballots, nutraceuticals, apparel and any other important document or products which need protection." said CEO, Patrick White.
Comments (4)