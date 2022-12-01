SCYNEXIS wins FDA label expansion for anti-fungal therapy

Dec. 01, 2022 9:00 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), a biotech focused on treatments for fungal infections, announced Thursday that the FDA approved a second indication for its antifungal therapy Brexafemme.
  • Accordingly, the oral therapy will be available in the U.S. to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC).
  • In June 2021, the FDA greenlighted Brexafemme, also known as ibrexafungerp tablets, to treat vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC).
  • The latest decision is backed by data from the pivotal Phase 3 CANDLE study in which 65.4% of patients receiving Brexafemme witnessed no recurrence of RVVC.
  • “BREXAFEMME was already the only non-azole oral therapy available for VVC and is now the only therapy FDA-approved for both VVC and RVVC,” Chief Executive Marco Taglietti remarked.
  • SCYNEXIS (SCYX) is seeking a U.S. partner to commercialize Brexafemme, which added $1.6M in net sales for the company in Q3 2022.

