Lennox International (NYSE:LII) on Thursday was upgraded to an Overweight investment rating from Equal Weight by analysts at Wells Fargo Securities. They said the maker of heating and cooling equipment can overcome recent challenges to restore its profit margins.

“We see 2023 as a key proving ground, set up for Lennox (LII) to grow earnings despite slowing residential heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) volumes,” Joseph O’Dea, analyst at Wells Fargo, said in the Dec. 1 report. “Residential pricing, commercial operational improvement and refrigeration portfolio changes are all contributing factors to a compelling improvement in operating profit and margins.”

Lennox’s (LII) investor day on Dec. 14 in New York will help to provide more insights into the company’s revenue and profit forecasts for 2023.

“Following the investor day, earnings performance will be the key catalyst in our view, proving out the potential for meaningful margin expansion,” the report said.

Wells Fargo has a price target on Lennox (LII) of $300 a share, which is about 20 times Wells Fargo’s two-year forward adjust EPS estimate for the company.

Lennox (LII) this year has declined 17% through Nov. 30, compared with a 15% slide for the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Stephen Simpson has a Hold rating on Lennox (LII) on the outlook for residential HVAC equipment after a pandemic-related surge in consumer purchases. Contributor Prasanna Rajagopal rates Lennox (LII) as a Hold on concerns about the economic outlook.