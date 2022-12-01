Brüush has a record sales month in November, expects strong growth to continue
Dec. 01, 2022 9:10 AM ETBruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) has announced that it generated record sales during the Black Friday Cyber Monday period, which resulted in Nov. 2022 being the best month in the Co.'s history.
- Brüush recorded more than $0.5M of revenues for the month of November, representing Y/Y growth of over 50%.
- The Co. has over 35K active subscriptions in its brush head refill program, which represents a 25% increase during the four-month period since going public in Aug. 2022.
- "We expect this strong momentum to continue into 2023 with the planned expansion of our product portfolio, which will be a big growth driver for us." said Aneil Manhas, Founder and CEO of Brüush.
