NeoGames attracts buy rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started off coverage on online lottery provider NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) with a Buy rating.

Analyst Steven Pizzella and team view Israel-based NeoGames (NGMS) as well positioned within the iGaming space, given its position and the attractive fundamentals in iLottery, as well as the growth trajectory and NGMS' role in the B2B iCasino segment.

Deutsche Bank assigned a price target of $17 to NGMS to rep more than 20% upside potential for shares.

NGMS has also been viewed favorably by Seeking Alpha contributers recently. Bersit Research and Bjorn Zooneveld both have recent articles highlighting the bull case on the stock.

On the other side of the ledger, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SGMS flipped to Sell from Hold on November 30.

Shares of NeoGames (NGMS) were up 0.72% in premarket trading on Thursday to $13.91. The NeoGames IPO was priced in November of 2020 at $17 per share.