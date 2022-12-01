Tivic Health enters agreement with ALOM for product supply chain and logistics

  • Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) has hired ALOM Technologies to manage product supply chain, assembly, and logistics.
  • Headquartered in the U.S., ALOM will be the company’s 3rd party logistics warehouse, fulfillment, and production partner responsible for storing, packaging, and shipping Tivic product orders.
  • ALOM is a privately held, woman-owned company with a 25-year history of operational, quality, and sustainability excellence.

  • The company also recently announced additional cost reduction and margin improvement steps, including execution of a manufacturing partnership with Microart Services, that is expected to reduce printed circuit board subassembly costs by up to 70% while increasing scalability in manufacturing.

  • Implementation of a $20 increase in the manufacturer’s suggested retail price per ClearUP unit.

