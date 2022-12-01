Citius stock rises as I/ONTAK gets FDA review for rare blood cancer

Dec. 01, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review Citius Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CTXR) application seeking approval of denileukin diftitox (I/ONTAK or E7777) to treat patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare type of blood cancer.
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision on the biologics license application (BLA) by Sept. 28, 2023.
  • The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial.
  • I/ONTAK is a purified and more bioactive formulation of previously FDA-approved ONTAK, the company noted.
  • CTXR +4.27% to $1.22 premarket Dec. 1

