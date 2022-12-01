Hyundai Motor America reports sales growth of 43% in November
Dec. 01, 2022 9:18 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF), HYMLF, HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported total November sales growth of 43% Y/Y to 63,305 units vs. 7% growth to 60,604 units in October.
- Retail sales rose 28% Y/Y to 56,592 units.
- Fleet sales remained at 1.4% of total volume for the year.
- his was a record November retail sales month led by Elantra HEV (+733%), Kona EV (+113%), Venue (+57%), Santa Cruz (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+43%), Tucson (+33%) and Tucson HEV (+18%). Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13% of retail and a 39% Y/Y increase.
- "This was a terrific November for sales and especially our line-up of eco-friendly vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite economic headwinds, we were still able to record an all-time retail and total sales record in November. Overall sales, specifically the Tucson and Santa Fe brands, continue to perform well and I'm excited to see how we finish the year."
