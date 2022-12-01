Castor Maritime announces deliveries of two containership vessels

Dec. 01, 2022 9:20 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) took delivery of M/V Ariana A and M/V Gabriela A, respectively, both of which are 2005 German-built 2700 TEU containership vessels.
  • The M/V Ariana A is currently employed under a time charter contract with minimum remaining duration of about four months at a minimum gross daily hire of $23,250.
  • The M/V Gabriela A is currently employed under a time charter contract with minimum duration of about sixteen months at a minimum gross daily hire of $26,350.
  • Both vessel acquisitions were financed with cash on hand and the net proceeds from a new senior term loan facility.

