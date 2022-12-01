PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock slid as much as 2.5% in Thursday premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta downgraded the Brazilian fintech to Sell from Neutral following its Q3 results that fall short of Wall Street expectations.

The analyst cited financial expenses as a continued headwind for the company, as average interest rates in Brazil are expected to turn even higher in 2023. Also, "margins remain under pressure as the company shifts to the lower margin SME segment, and PagBank has yet to break even," he wrote in a note.

PAGS has a Profitability Grade of C+, with the poorest marks in gross profit margin, levered FCF margin and asset turnover ratio. The stock, though, could be close to bottoming out as it's off over 20% M/M and -58% Y/Y, Labarta contended.

On the flip side, Labarta upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), a provider of fintech solutions to merchants and integrated partners in Brazil, to Neutral from Sell, citing an improved earnings outlook. Recall in November when the company's Q3 results exceeded its own guidance.

Moreover, StoneCo (STNE) "has been able to improve its balance sheet to reduce financial expenses, while focusing on its more profitable clients by reducing exposure to key accounts and also improving margins in software," the note read.

