Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stocks dipped in Thursday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight as they turn more cautious on consumer finance names.

Meanwhile, they upgraded Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Equal-Weight as lower odds of student loan forgiveness translates to lower EPS risk.

Regarding the downgrades, "we expect higher credit losses, driven by a consumer cash flow squeeze from high inflation, rising unemployment, less excess savings," the analysts, headed by Betsy Graseck, wrote in a note to clients.

They see significant risk in 2023 as consumer will have to prioritize what bills to pay. "Repaying consumer lenders comes after paying for food, shelter, and energy," they said. "With 22% of loans out to the bottom 40% of income earnings, we expect consumer loan delinquencies and net charge-offs will accelerate over the next several quarters."

In premarket trading, Ally Financial (ALLY) stock slipped 4.3%, Capital One (COF) fell 3.0%, and Synchrony (SYF) declined 4.0%. Navient (NAVI) shares are roughly flat.

