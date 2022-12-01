GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) gained in the pre-market trading Thursday after Citi launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation arguing that the drugs savings platform benefits from complex and irrational drug distribution.

GoodRx (GDRX) “feeds off the exhaust of a complex and opaque drug distribution channel which, in our view, disadvantages patients,” the analyst Daniel Grosslight wrote, adding that the company will not exist in a rational healthcare market.

With the inefficiency and complexity of drug distribution unlikely to subside anytime soon, “GDRX will continue to serve a vital role in bringing transparency/consumerism to a historically unshopable market,” the analyst added.

Grosslight calls the company’s near-term headwinds in its core prescription transaction segment, namely Kroger negotiation and intense competition, as “existential threats” which can only moderate revenue growth and EBITDA margins.

Arguing that Wall Street has not priced any terminal value for GoodRx (GDRX), Citi issues a $7 per share target for the stock assuming a 15x multiple on its FY23 adj. EBITDA estimate.

In early November, JPMorgan upgraded GoodRx (GDRX) to Neutral from Underweight before the company shares plunged to a 52-week low in reaction to its Q3 2022 results.