MicroVision to acquire Ibeo Automotive for €15M
Dec. 01, 2022 9:32 AM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) has agreed to acquire certain assets from Ibeo Automotive Systems for up to €15M.
- Based in Hamburg, Germany, Ibeo is a lidar hardware and software provider. Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, MicroVision (MVIS) will acquire certain Ibeo assets, IP, and teams to operate within the MicroVision organization as of the closing date.
- The acquisition will enable MicroVision (MVIS) to accelerate its timeline around the delivery of a complete lidar and perception software solution and expand its multi-market strategy focusing on industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and commercial vehicle segments with Ibeo's flash-based sensor.
- The combined company is expected to have revenue streams from existing and new product lines ranging from software, Ibeo's flash-based lidar and MicroVision's scanning lidar sensor, as well as other combinations of hardware with perception software solutions.
- The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023.
