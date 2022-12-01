Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock plummets on approval of reverse stock split
Dec. 01, 2022 9:33 AM ETEloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Board has approved a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock, to meet the minimum per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on December 2, 2022 under the existing trading symbol “ELOX.”
- The common stock issued pursuant to the reverse stock split will remain fully paid and non-assessable.
- The reverse stock split will not affect the number of authorized shares of common stock or the par value of the common stock.
- No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
- Shares are trading down 18.97% premarket.
