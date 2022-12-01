Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock plummets on approval of reverse stock split

Dec. 01, 2022 9:33 AM ETEloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Board has approved a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock, to meet the minimum per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on December 2, 2022 under the existing trading symbol “ELOX.”
  • The common stock issued pursuant to the reverse stock split will remain fully paid and non-assessable.
  • The reverse stock split will not affect the number of authorized shares of common stock or the par value of the common stock.
  • No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split.
  • Shares are trading down 18.97% premarket.

Comments

