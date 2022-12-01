Canadian Manufacturing PMI at 49.6, beats consensus
Dec. 01, 2022 9:35 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Canadian Manufacturing PMI recorded 49.6 in November, up from 48.8 in October to signal a slower rate of contraction.
- Consensus was at 49.3.
- Slower falls in output and new orders and marginal growth in employment.
- Confidence up to three-month high as inflation weakens
- PMI has posted below the 50.0 no-change mark for four months in a row.
- “Against a backdrop of high inflation and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty in product markets, November’s PMI data signalled that operating conditions in Canada’s manufacturing sector remained challenging. Both output and new orders continued to fall, although perhaps of some comfort is that the degrees of decline were softer than in October. Moreover, cost inflation continues to ease as lower prices for several goods slowly make their way down the supply-chain, whilst several firms added to their staffing numbers as they sought to address labour shortages at their plants. Confidence in the future has also edged higher, adding to hopes that the current downturn in the sector is passing its trough.” said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence
- ETFs: (EWC), (HEWC), (FLCA)
