Emerson to provide automation solutions for KOHYGEN’s hydrogen initiative

Dec. 01, 2022 9:36 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

View of a green hydrogen plant, with five hydrogen storage tanks.

Aranga87

  • Emerson (NYSE:EMR) said Thursday that Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network has selected the company as an automation solutions provider for its hydrogen refueling stations across South Korea.
  • “We’re committed to building smart, safe hydrogen refueling infrastructure by leveraging IT-based integrated operations, using large capacity, high-efficiency charging systems and, most importantly, strengthening design safety standards,” said KyungSil Lee, KOHYGEN’s chief executive officer. “Emerson is helping us secure abundant clean energy for Korea and the world,” Lee added.
  • The JeonjuPyeonghwa Hydrogen Refueling Station is the first of 35 high-capacity gas and liquid hydrogen refueling stations KOHYGEN plans to construct across Korea by 2025.
  • Emerson and KOHYGEN are collaborating on technical standards for future commercial refueling stations and similar projects, as KOHYGEN plans to expand its hydrogen supply platform to service hydrogen-powered aircraft, ships and other diverse forms of transportation.

