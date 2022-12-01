Petrobras hikes five-year spending plan to $78B but Lula team may review

  • Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) disclosed a 15% increase in its five-year investment plan to $78B late Wednesday, planning to expand spending across exploration, production and refining during 2023-27.
  • The additional $10B in spending compared to the $68B set for the 2022-26 five-year period also reflects higher drilling costs.
  • The company plans to boost spending to reduce carbon emissions to ~6% of the total compared with 4% in the previous plan, and its decarbonization fund would more than double the current $248M.
  • The transition team for Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said it may review the company's business plan next year to reflect the priorities of the new government.
  • The transition team met with Petrobras (PBR) CEO Caio Paes de Andrade earlier this week and asked him to suspend the company's asset sale plan.
  • Separately, Petrobras (PBR) disclosed it ended the sale process for the Canoas thermoelectric power plant in southern Brazil, after failing to find appropriate commercial conditions to proceed with the divestiture.
  • Also, the company said it lowered refinery gate jet fuel prices by ~6% starting December 1, after it had raised the price by more than 7% in November.
  • Predicting "somber" years ahead for Petrobras (PBR) due to early comments from Lula's team, UBS recently downgraded shares to Sell.

Comments (2)

