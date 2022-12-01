Oncolytics stock rises on FDA fast track tag for pelareorep to treat pancreatic cancer
Dec. 01, 2022 9:39 AM ETOncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), ONC:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Oncolytics Biotech's (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock rose ~6% on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to pelareorep to treat advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
- The FDA status for pelareorep was in combination with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapies gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.
- Th company said this represents pelareorep's second FDA fast track designation.
- "We expect the opportunity for more frequent communication about our data with FDA provided by this designation will be invaluable as we work to align with the Agency on the best design for a registrational PDAC study," said Oncolytics President and CEO Matt Coffey.
