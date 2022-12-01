COMSovereign rallies on receiving approval for continued Nasdaq listing
Dec. 01, 2022 9:39 AM ETCOMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS), COMSPBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- COMSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) announced a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted its request for continued listing.
- The company's continued listing on Nasdaq is subject to its evidencing compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by February 2, 2023, and the filing requirements of timely periodic financial reports with the SEC, including filing its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all to be filed by February 24, 2023, and certain other conditions.
- The company is working to file its delinquent periodic reports with the SEC as soon as practicable and is otherwise taking definitive steps to evidence compliance with all other applicable criteria for continued listing.
- The company must satisfy the time frame granted or Nasdaq will provide written notification that its securities will be delisted.
- Shares are trading up 35.27%.
