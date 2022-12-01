Top 10 ETF outflow leaders for November

Wall Street’s top ten exchange traded fund outflow leaders for the month of November cumulatively observed more than $15B exit the door. Within the group were a handful of value funds and the world’s third largest ETF.

In total for November, the top ten exchange traded fund outflow leaders retracted $15.63B from the marketplace during a time when the broader markets rallied.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF outflow leaders through the month of November:

Top ten ETF Outflow Leaders:

No. 10: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) -$703.03M

No. 9: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) -$727.81M

No. 8: iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) -$741.57M

No. 7: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) -$750.06M

No. 6: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) -$781.21M

No. 5: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) -$845.73M

No. 4: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) -$1.13B

No. 3: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) $-1.54B

No. 2: Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) -$4.15B

No. 1: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) -$4.26B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: MINT -2.7%, GSLC -14.9%, EMB -19.9%, IWD -5.6%, SHY -4.7%, VTIP +6.5%, VOO -14.7%, SDY +2.3%, VTV -1%, SHV -0.3%.

In broader market news, the S&P 500 (SP500) finished out the month of November on a high, as the index pushed above its 200-day moving average.