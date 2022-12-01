Cowen named United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) as its top airline sector pick for 2023 on Thursday.

UAL stock was called a star performer in 2022 with significant outperformance vs. the S&P 500 Index and NYSE ARCA Airline Index YTD, but even more upside is seen for the year ahead.

Crucial to the bull case on UAL, the carrier is noted to have the greatest exposure to the ongoing recovery in higher-margin international travel among U.S. airlines.

Analyst Helane Becker also reminded that UAL has more lie-flat seats than all other U.S. airlines combined. She also drove home the point that UAL's hubs position it well to capture spending by high-net-worth consumers. United is tackling structural challenges through its United Next plan that should improve both unit revenues and unit costs, increase customer loyalty, and lessen exposure to lower-yielding revenue.

"The carrier's network and alliances position it to benefit from the recovery in international travel. It has a strong liquidity buffer that should allow it to continue paying down debt and navigate any macro choppiness."

Shares of UAL moved 0.33% higher in early trading on Thursday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on UAL stands out at Strong Buy and the stock ranks in the top 4% of all industrial stocks.