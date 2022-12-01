PMI Manufacturing Index 47.7 in November
Dec. 01, 2022 9:50 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- November PMI Manufacturing Index: 47.7 vs. 47.6 consensus and 47.6 prior.
- US manufacturing firms signalled a renewed deterioration in operating conditions in November, according to the latest PMITM data from S&P Global. The downturn was the sharpest since May 2020, and driven by declines in output and new orders.
- Supply chains improved for the first time since October 2019, with price pressures softening as a result of reduced demand for inputs from firms. Input costs rose at the slowest rate for two years.
- Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said, “While supply chain worries persist, notably in relation to China’s lockdowns, companies’ concerns are increasingly moving away from the supply side to focusing on the darkening outlook for demand, meaning the business mood remains among the gloomiest seen over the past decade.”
