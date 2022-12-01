Activision gains as report downplays Politico item on potential FTC Microsoft challenge
Dec. 01, 2022 9:57 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) quickly rose 1% after CNBC's David Faber appeared to throw some cold water on a Politico report from last Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the $95/share Activision sale to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- "I don't necessarily directional believe that story from Politico is correct from last week," Faber said on the business network. "I don't have any reporting that I would go out strong with, but this is a situation that continues to bare watching. And those who believe that there's an extraordinarily high likelihood that it's going to get blocked, let's give it a little more time."
- Faber's comment comes after Wedbush added Activision to its Best Ideas List, saying its highly likely that the deal with Microsoft is completed within the next six months.
