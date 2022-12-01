Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) soared in early trading on Thursday after the company declared a $5.00 per share special dividend.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Killoy said the return of cash was tied to RGR's strong operational and financial performance, including consistently positive cash flow and a current cash balance of $220M.

In the past ten years, the company has returned over $590M to shareholders through its regular quarterly dividend, disciplined share repurchases, and prior special dividends. During that period, RGR also reinvested over $300M in capital expenditures to develop innovative new products and grow the company.

"Our remaining cash holdings of approximately $130 million, coupled with our borrowing capacity, will allow us to continue to invest in capital expenditures in support of our commitment to new product development and innovation, maintain our quarterly dividend, and pursue opportunities that would generate further shareholder value."

Shares of RGR rose 8.45% at the open on Thursday and threatened to cross the $60 level for the first time since August.

