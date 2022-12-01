FREYR Battery prices upsized public offering for $230M
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) on Thursday announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 20 million ordinary shares, without nominal value.
Shares of the company -9.9% in early open market trading.
Each share is being offered at $11.50 per share, minus underwriting discounts and commissions.
The gross proceeds to FREYR from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by FREYR, are expected to be $230 million.
FREYR has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional shares at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as book-running managers for the offering.
