ISM Manufacturing activity in November contracts for first time since May 2020

Dec. 01, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

Group of factory workers using machine equipment in factory workshop

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

November ISM Manufacturing PMI: 49.0 vs. 49.9 consensus and 50.2 prior. The 49% reading indicates that economic activity contracted in November for the first time since May 2020 after 29 straight months of growth.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector dipped into contraction, with the Manufacturing PMI at its lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic recovery began," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

  • New Orders: 47.2 vs. 49.2.
  • Employment: 48.4 vs. 50.0.
  • Prices: 43.0 vs. 46.6.
  • Inventories: 50.9 vs. 52.5.
  • Production: 51.5 vs. 52.3.
  • Supplier Deliveries: 47.2 vs. 46.8.

"Of the six biggest manufacturing industries, two — Petroleum & Coal Products; and Transportation Equipment — registered weak-to-moderate growth in November," Fiore said.

Six manufacturing industries reported growth during the month: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Petroleum & Coal Products; and Transportation Equipment.

The 12 industries that contracted are: Printing & Related Support Activities; Wood Products; Paper Products; Textile Mills; Fabricated Metal Products; Furniture & Related Products; Chemical Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Machinery; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components.

Earlier, November PMI Manufacturing Index showed deterioration in operating conditions.

