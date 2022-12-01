NaaS Technology announces $30M private placement
Dec. 01, 2022 10:04 AM ETNAASBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NaaS Technology (NAAS) entered into a share subscription agreement with an institutional investor on November 30, 2022.
- The investor has agreed to subscribe for and purchase from the company, through a private placement, a total of 57.57M newly issued shares of the company at a price of $0.5211 per ordinary share based on the volume-weighted average traded price of ADS for the 30 consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the agreement for a total purchase price of $30M.
- Closing is expected to take place in December 2022.
