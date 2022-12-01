Fed's Bowman says slower rate hikes 'will be appropriate' with ongoing inflation fight

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday that it "will be appropriate" for the U.S. central bank to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes at upcoming meetings to bring inflation back down to its target. Her remarks were quite similar to that of Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he spoke on Wednesday.

As the Fed's tightening cycle continues to work its way through the economy (with a lag), Bowman said she'll keep close watch on the still tight labor market "and the impacts our actions are having on supply and demand in the labor market and bringing that into better balance," she said at the Annual CEO Strategy Forum hosted by KBW.

With inflation "unacceptably high," she expects monetary policy to remain sufficiently restrictive for some time.

"We're still seeing extremely high levels of core and CPI inflation," Bowman said. "Until I see our actions actually having some impact that would lower the rate of inflation, I think my expectation would be a slightly higher" federal funds terminal rate than previously projected by policymakers in September.

