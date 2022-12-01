Eli Lilly negotiates agreement with Canadian pharma alliance for migraine drug Emgality

Dec. 01, 2022 10:31 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Lilly Biotechnology Center campus of an American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company

Michael Vi

  • Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Canadian arm on Thursday said it had successfully negotiated an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) that will broaden access for migraine drug Emgality.
  • According to the company, migraine affects nearly 3M Canadians.
  • "The successful negotiation and the completed Letter of Intent (LOI) is the first step toward public access for Emgality," the company said in a statement.
  • The pCPA is an alliance consisting of the provincial, territorial and federal governments to broaden and manage access for drugs for Canadians.
  • "Lilly will now work with the various provinces and territories to finalize details for regional access to this medicine," the company added.
  • The FDA on Wednesday said that Eli Lilly's (LLY) COVID-19 therapy bebtelovimab was no longer authorized in the U.S.
  • LLY stock was slightly lower by 0.4% to $369.66 in morning trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.