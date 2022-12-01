Eli Lilly negotiates agreement with Canadian pharma alliance for migraine drug Emgality
- Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Canadian arm on Thursday said it had successfully negotiated an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) that will broaden access for migraine drug Emgality.
- According to the company, migraine affects nearly 3M Canadians.
- "The successful negotiation and the completed Letter of Intent (LOI) is the first step toward public access for Emgality," the company said in a statement.
- The pCPA is an alliance consisting of the provincial, territorial and federal governments to broaden and manage access for drugs for Canadians.
- "Lilly will now work with the various provinces and territories to finalize details for regional access to this medicine," the company added.
