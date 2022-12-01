Nano Dimension topline jumps 646% in Q3, record backlog reached

  • Nano Dimension (NNDM) reported Q3 revenues of $10M, a jump of 646% over the same quarter in 2021 and 10% less than Q2/2022.
  • Moreover, Q3 revenue run-rate indicates the potential for growth of ~300% in FY 2022 over 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $24.2M, excluding $42.9M of non-cash adjustments for finance expenses/income for revaluation of assets and liabilities, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, interest income and depreciation and amortization expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA as above includes R&D cash expenses of $13.5M.
  • Net cash used in operations was $22.3M.
  • Yoav Stern, Chairman & CEO, comments: “The comparable increases of revenue of Q3 2022 over Q3 2021 (646%) and year-to-date over last-year-year-to-date (964%) - highlight the business’ continued success in growing dramatically, better than our expectations as expressed last year. We also finished the third quarter with a record backlog of approximately $9M."
  • He added, ''Sales and deliveries in the USA of similar machines grew organically by 45% over the 9 months ended September 30th, 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021.

    The Gross Margin is a bit lower than we have anticipated, which is a result of the above mentioned held-back deliveries in Europe without reducing the fixed manufacturing overhead."

