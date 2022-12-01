Altimmune spikes as Goldman Sachs sees over 100% upside

Dec. 01, 2022 10:39 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares gained in the morning hours Thursday after Goldman Sachs launched its coverage with a Buy rating and a 12-month per share target of $20 to indicate more than 100% upside for the clinical-stage biotech.
  • Citing clinical data and a proprietary model, the analysts led by Corinne Jenkins predict a positive outcome for the company’s Phase 2 trial for lead candidate pemvidutide in obesity which is on track for a Q1 2023 readout.
  • “A positive outcome from this trial provides proof-of-concept for pemvidutide in obesity, unlocking a significant commercial opportunity,” the team wrote, arguing that clinically validated Phase-3 ready drug candidates command “a high degree of strategic interest.”
  • Additionally, the analysts point to the potential of pemvidutide in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Type 2 diabetes, where relevant data readouts are expected over the next six months.
  • In July, Morgan Stanley predicted that global sales for obesity drugs could reach $54B in 2030.

