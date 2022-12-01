Sarcos Technology awarded $1M Army contract
Dec. 01, 2022
- Sarcos Defense, a subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) has been awarded a $1M contract by the Army Applications Laboratory, U.S. Army Futures Command for the testing of a robotic solution that Sarcos developed for ammunition handling and maneuvering.
- Sarcos will perform extensive testing of this robotic system to ensure it meets requirements for Army use, including shock and vibration absorption and withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, and sand and dust incursion.
- “Our ultimate goal with the development of this robotic ammunition solution is to help the Army successfully accomplish their missions with lower rates of injury by having a robot lift and place the heavy ammunition rounds." said Reeg Allen, VP of business development, Sarcos.
