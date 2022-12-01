Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares extended gains on Thursday as the BBC indicated the club could be sold by the spring.

The Glazer family, which owns both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United (MANU), recently indicated it is open to a sale of the storied franchise. On November 22, the board announced the launch of a process to "explore strategic alternatives" for the club.

Since that announcement, the club that calls Old Trafford home has seen its stock rocket over 70% higher. About a 2% rise on Thursday as the BBC report makes the potential timeline for a transaction clearer adds to that stark rise. Potential acquirers remain unclear at present.

