Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) achieved record results in fiscal year 2022, with strength in all product groups and geographies.

The electronic design automation company generated full-year revenue of $5.082B that grew 20.9% over fiscal year 2021. All product groups recorded double-digit growth.

Adjusted net income was $1.39B, or $8.90 per diluted share, up from $1.07B or $6.84 per diluted share in fiscal year 2021.

Operating cash flow for the year was a record $1.7B reflecting strong results, robust collections, and approximately $100M in early collections. The firm ended the year with cash and short-term investments of $1.57B and total debt of $21M.

Fourth quarter revenue grew 11.3% Y/Y to $1.28B, with adjusted EPS coming in at $1.91 and exceeding analysts targets.

Outlook: "While fully mindful of the macro dynamics around us, including the most recent US government export restrictions, Synopsys is poised for strong results in fiscal 2023. We intend to grow revenue 14% to 15%, continue to drive notable ops margin expansion and aim for approximately 16% non-GAAP earnings per share growth," said CEO Aart de Geus in the earnings call.

Synopsys shares were up 4% shortly before 11 AM ET