S&P, Nasdaq, Dow struggle for direction following Powell-inspired rally

U.S. stocks were mixed to kick off the final month of the year, following a massive rally in the previous session that was driven by Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments on slowing rate hikes.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had turned positive again after having slipped into the red through the last hour. The tech-heavy index was up 0.17% at 11,487.51 points in morning trade. The S&P 500 (SP500) had also pared its losses and was now 0.10% lower at 4,076.05 points, after rallying above its 200-day moving average on Wednesday.

The Dow (DJI) underperformed the other two indices, having slipped 0.88% to 34,284.22 points. The blue-chip index was weighed down by a slump in shares of Salesforce (CRM) after the cloud-based software company's shock CEO exit.

"Despite the lateness in the year and the distraction of the World Cup, investors saw Powell’s speech as signaling that the FOMC would become more judicious in deciding future rate hikes," Standard Chartered Steve Englander wrote "Powell was not overly dovish, but with his previous comments having been seen as intentionally hawkish, this set of comments anchored 50bps as the almost certain hike on 16 December and put 2 February pricing into 50-50 between 25 and 50bps, rather than heavily skewed to 50bps."

Rates continued to fall, adding onto the previous day's retreat. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 10 basis points to 3.60%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 5 basis points to 4.32%.

Following Powell's remarks, traders "moderated their views on the likely pace of rate hikes over the months ahead, with terminal rate pricing down from 5.01% the previous day to 4.92% by the close yesterday," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "In the meantime, the rate priced for end-2023 came down by an even larger -21.3bps on the day to 4.43%."

In economic data, the ISM manufacturing index contracted for the first time since May 2020, which appeared to raise some fears that the Fed's rapid tightening could increase the chances of a recession.

The "bigger picture is that the index already has fallen sharply since January, by around eight points, and output growth has weakened substantially," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said.

"This slowdown has been driven largely by the effects of tighter monetary policy, which have yet to be fully absorbed."

October personal spending and income showed that spending was up 0.8% and income was up 0.7%. The core PCE price index, which is closely followed by the Fed as its favored inflation gauge, came in at +0.2% M/M vs. the anticipated +0.3%.

The number of Americans filing for weekly jobless claims fell by 16K to 225K compared to the forecasted 235K.

Among active stock movers, Dollar General (DG) fell after disappointing quarterly results and forecasts. Costco (COST) slipped after its monthly sales missed estimates. Along with Salesforce, the three companies accounted for the top three losers on the S&P 500.

Okta (OKTA) is rallying after blowing away expectations on results and forecasts.