ABB to pay $150M in South African Kusile power plant settlement

Dec. 01, 2022 9:59 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ABB subsidary in Krakow city.

yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ABB (NYSE:ABB) said Thursday it agreed to pay ~$150M as part of a settlement with South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority related to corruption investigations into the company's work on the Kusile power plant.

The company said the payment is included in the ~$325M non-operational provision it accounted for in September regarding the Kusile project.

Two years ago, ABB (ABB) agreed to pay South Africa's state-owned energy utility Eskom ~$104M in damages to settle a probe into its role in improper payments and compliance issues over the Kusile power plant.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that ABB (ABB) was near a deal to pay ~$325M to resolve bribery allegations related to the Kusile plant.

ABB's (ABB) Q3 results included above-average revenue and order growth, as well as the best margins seen in many years, but the next 12-18 months should be more challenging for reported revenue and order growth, Stephen Simpson writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.