ABB (NYSE:ABB) said Thursday it agreed to pay ~$150M as part of a settlement with South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority related to corruption investigations into the company's work on the Kusile power plant.

The company said the payment is included in the ~$325M non-operational provision it accounted for in September regarding the Kusile project.

Two years ago, ABB (ABB) agreed to pay South Africa's state-owned energy utility Eskom ~$104M in damages to settle a probe into its role in improper payments and compliance issues over the Kusile power plant.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that ABB (ABB) was near a deal to pay ~$325M to resolve bribery allegations related to the Kusile plant.

