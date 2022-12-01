Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) American depositary shares slid 6.2% in Thursday morning trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Xu downgraded the stock to Equal-Weight from Overweight as credit quality erodes.

The analyst took the action due to "worse-than-expected credit quality deterioration in 3Q22, which we believe will lead to greater uncertainty on its loan volume, its CGI rate from Ping An P&C, and ultimately its net take rate."

Looking at the broader credit environment in China, Xu does not expect further regulatory uncertainties in 2023 and believes 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Lufax (LU) are largely in compliance with the latest regulatory requirements on loan facilitation, client information, and credit score data transfer and interest rate caps.

He sees QFIN loan volume remaining flat and and Lufax's (LU) loan volume to continue to decline. Xu expects QFIN to have more stable credit quality than LU's as it recently implemented de-risking moves and due to its more stable risk management track record.

360 DigiTech (QFIN) ADSs edged up 0.1% in Thursday morning trading.

Xu's Equal-Weight rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold.

SA contributor Bamboo Works dug into Lufax's (LU) Q3 earnings and discussed the contraction in its loan portfolio.