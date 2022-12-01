Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) on Thursday was downgraded to an Equal Weight investment rating from Overweight by analysts at Barclays. They said the maker of elevators and escalators is heavily reliant on construction activity in Europe, where rising energy prices and uncertainties about natural gas supplies from Russia have weighed on the economy.

“We estimate that Europe comprises one-third of Otis’s net profit, which is close to the highest exposure in our coverage,” Julian Mitchell, analyst at Barclays, said in the Dec. 1 report. “We think European construction markets will be sluggish in 2023, with residential softness already apparent, and non-residential softness likely to follow.”

China is a potential source of growth, especially if the country eases its strict zero-COVID policies, but only about 10% of Otis’s (OTIS) net profit comes from the region, Barclays estimated.

The company’s organic sales growth tends to lag periods of economic recovery. Meanwhile, Otis (OTIS) shares in the past two months have gotten more expensive in relation to the company’s earnings after rallying from a 52-week low, Barclays said.

“While Otis (OTIS) undoubtedly has a much more recession-proof business model than the rest of our coverage, we think this defensive attribute is already well understood by the equity market, and our base case remains that there is not a broad and steep volume recession in 2023,” according to the report.

In its Q3 earnings report, Otis (OTIS) lowered its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings and organic sales growth. The company forecast organic sales growth for 2022 of 2% to 2.5%, compared with its guidance of 2.5% to 3.5% in July. Otis (OTIS) also forecast adjusted sales of $13.4 billion to $13.5 billion, down from its previous estimate of $13.6 billion to $13.8 billion.

Additionally, Otis (OTIS) lowered guidance for adjusted earnings to $3.11 to $3.15 a share for the year. It had estimated $3.17 to $3.21 a share in July.

The growth in order backlogs for its New Equipment segment and rising service portfolio positions the company well for the remainder of the year and into 2023, CEO Judy Marks said at the time.

Barclays estimated that New Equipment orders will fall from the prior year in Q4 and remain down throughout the first half of next year. The lead time between orders into sales will pressure results.

“Even though we assume China New Equipment revenues pick up somewhat in 2023, we think overall NE revenues may be down again next year, with a meaningful recovery unlikely before 2024,” according to Barclays.

In the same report, the bank today upgraded for Pentair (PNR) to Overweight from an Equal Weight rating.

Otis (OTIS) this year had fallen 8.7% through Nov. 30, compared with a 15% decline for the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Luca Socci rates Otis (OTIS) as a Hold on its market strength. Contributor Stephen Simpson has a Hold rating on Otis (OTIS) because of downside risks to growth.